Arvind Kush Purchases 145,000 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) Director Arvind Kush bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $198,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE:IKT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibikase Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.