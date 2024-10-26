Arvind Kush Purchases 145,000 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) Director Arvind Kush bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $198,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:IKT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

