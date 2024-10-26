Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,043.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3,842.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

