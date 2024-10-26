Contrasting Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $770,000.00 85.20 -$35.32 million ($0.40) -1.78 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.66

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VolitionRx and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

VolitionRx currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 250.98%. Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.22%. Given VolitionRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -3,318.42% N/A -165.21% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. VolitionRx Limited is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

