Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. Acquisition of 1 Million MAC Addresses for RADCam Production

On October 23, 2024, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) announced in a press release that its subsidiary, RAD-R, has completed the acquisition of 1 million unique MAC addresses. This strategic move aims to facilitate the production and deployment of RADCam units, a cutting-edge residential security device.

The acquired MAC addresses will be crucial for assigning unique identifiers to RADCam devices, ensuring secure and identifiable network presence as the company scales up its production and distribution efforts. A MAC address, short for Media Access Control, is essential for identifying devices within a network, such as security cameras, computers, or IoT devices, enabling effective data transmission to the intended recipients within a network.

Steve Reinharz, the CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD-R, emphasized the significance of this acquisition in enhancing the company’s mission to deliver intelligent security solutions to homes and small businesses. This move aligns with their goal to expand operations and meet the increasing demand in the market for innovative security offerings.

Moreover, the ownership of these MAC addresses underscores RAD-R’s commitment to maintaining control over all critical operational aspects within the United States. This control over code, server operations, and data processing ensures that customer data remains secure and efficiently processed within U.S. borders, enhancing privacy and operational effectiveness.

As RAD-R gears up for the large-scale deployment of RADCam, which features AI and LLM technologies for real-time interaction, the acquisition of MAC addresses will play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless device integration into residential networks. The company is currently in the production phase of 10,000 RADCam units, with shipments expected to commence in December 2024. Pre-orders for RADCam units are already being accepted through radcam.ai for early adopters.

The company aims to make RADCam a ubiquitous presence in households across the nation, with plans to replenish the one million MAC addresses as demand grows. This move signifies a significant milestone in AITX’s journey to offer cutting-edge security solutions to a wide range of customers.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

