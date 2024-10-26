NXM One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.92 or 1.00073670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012846 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.