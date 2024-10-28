Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $190.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 9.6 %

DLR stock opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 633.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

