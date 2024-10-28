Kercheville Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

