Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

