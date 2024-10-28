Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Position Lifted by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,410 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 292,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

