Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBBQ opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

