StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Trading Down 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE SARO opened at $30.25 on Monday. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.