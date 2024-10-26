holoride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $14,604.61 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.74 or 0.03660051 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00037103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00331349 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,645.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

