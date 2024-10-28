Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $453.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLW

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.