The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $188.12 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.