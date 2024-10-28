SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SRN Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $723,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

