HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.