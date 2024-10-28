On October 23, 2024, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) issued a press release detailing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company reported net earnings of $51 million, corresponding to $0.37 per share. This performance translated to a return on average assets of 1.23% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.93%. The net interest margin stood at 3.05%.
David Brager, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting their strategy of serving small to medium-sized businesses and their consistent profitability over 190 consecutive quarters.
In terms of balance sheet highlights, total assets stood at $15.4 billion at the end of the quarter. The company reported a decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, investment securities, and net loans compared to the previous quarter.
Regarding asset quality, CVB Financial Corp. experienced credit charge-offs of $26,000 and net recoveries of $156,000 during the quarter. Nonperforming loans decreased, and the allowance for credit losses represented 0.97% of gross loans outstanding.
Deposit and customer repurchase agreements totaled $12.47 billion at September 30, 2024, with a notable increase compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the company successfully executed sale-leaseback transactions during the quarter, resulting in a pre-tax net gain of $9.1 million.
CVB Financial Corp.’s total equity at September 30, 2024, was reported at $2.20 billion, reflecting an increase from the end of the previous year. The company’s tangible book value per share stood at $10.17, with capital ratios remaining comfortably above regulatory standards under the Basel III framework.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CVB Financial’s 8K filing here.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25