Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VMBS stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

