IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

