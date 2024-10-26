Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and traded as high as $47.10. Bunzl shares last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 98,544 shares traded.
Bunzl Stock Down 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.
Bunzl Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
