Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Roots Stock Down 3.3 %

RROTF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

