Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Roots Stock Down 3.3 %
RROTF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.02.
Roots Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roots
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.