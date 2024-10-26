Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 874 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.