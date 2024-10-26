St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.