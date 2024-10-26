St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
