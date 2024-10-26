1,064 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

