Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 5,844 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

XEL stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

