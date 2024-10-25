Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.350-7.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Allegion also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.45 EPS.

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,049. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

