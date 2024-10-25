EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97), Yahoo Finance reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $176.40. 259,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,413. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average is $175.43. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

