EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97), Yahoo Finance reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
NYSE EGP traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $176.40. 259,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,413. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average is $175.43. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $192.61.
EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on EGP
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.