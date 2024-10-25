CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0289 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.30 million and $588,583.69 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,585.70 or 0.99760930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007275 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00059355 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02972362 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $505,152.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

