JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $22.85 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

