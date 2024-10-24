Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $104.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

