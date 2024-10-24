iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

