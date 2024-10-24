National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:AEM Q3 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$122.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$122.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total value of C$2,269,800.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total value of C$2,269,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

