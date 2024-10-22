WT Wealth Management Reduces Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

WT Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,474 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 256,273 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,960,000 after buying an additional 194,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after buying an additional 138,212 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 30,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,133. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.