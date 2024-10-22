Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,981 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. 3,061,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.