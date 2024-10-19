Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$43.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.28.
Several research analysts have weighed in on POW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9831081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.25%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
