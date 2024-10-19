OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$4.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

OGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.39. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.