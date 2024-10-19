LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

