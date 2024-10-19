Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

