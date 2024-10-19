DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys 242 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 503,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

