Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220.34 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $220.34 million and $12.30 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,321,158,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,321,158,517.3550842 with 662,185,167.6352466 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.37772173 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $14,456,706.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

