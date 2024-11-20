Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
