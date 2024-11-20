Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 21st

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 20th.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of Nature’s Miracle stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 11,871,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Nature’s Miracle has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Nature’s Miracle Company Profile

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.

