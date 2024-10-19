IOTA Hits Market Cap of $421.93 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $421.93 million and $6.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

