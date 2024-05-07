Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.26 and a 200-day moving average of $378.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.