Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 531,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PARA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

