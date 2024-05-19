Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

WYNN stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.