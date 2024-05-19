Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,194 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $192.80 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

