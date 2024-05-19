Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $51,870.57 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $6,307.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

SPRY stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.