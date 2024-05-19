Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,101 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 89,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,461,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLB opened at $48.59 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

