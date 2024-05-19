Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

